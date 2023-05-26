Bally Sports' Ch. 11 Fight May Strike Out Local Cable

By Vince Sullivan (May 26, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A television contract dispute between the bankrupt operator of Bally Sports' regional sports network and Major League Baseball could be the battle that breaks local sports coverage out of the legacy cable model, experts say, and it's happening on the unlikeliest of playing fields: a Houston bankruptcy courtroom....

