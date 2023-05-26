Lyft Knocks Out 2 Communications Patents At The PTAB

By Andrew Karpan (May 26, 2023, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board was persuaded by Lyft to wipe out a pair of patents issued to the patent-licensing arm of a Florida emergency communications contractor that is fighting with the ride-hailing brand in California federal court....

