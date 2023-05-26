Judge Says Marine Corps May Have Let Rival Hurt Contractor

By Daniel Wilson (May 26, 2023, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge refused Friday to dismiss a suit alleging the U.S. Marine Corps violated a base shuttle contract, saying the Corps may have breached its duty of good faith by allowing a rival company to interfere with the awardee....

