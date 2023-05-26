Judge Weighing 'Aftermath' Of DOJ $140M Fraud Mistrial

By Catherine Marfin (May 26, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Houston judge on Friday gave the parties to a $140 million health care fraud case a week to submit their proposals for how the case will look if it is retried, telling the parties he is still trying to determine what the "aftermath" of the December mistrial looks like....

