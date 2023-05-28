MGA Beats Rapper T.I.'s $100M IP Theft Suit At Trial

By Craig Clough (May 28, 2023, 12:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury found Friday that MGA Entertainment's O.M.G. dolls do not infringe the trade dress or misappropriate the name, likeness or identity of the OMG Girlz pop group co-owned by rapper T.I., marking the end of a contentious $100 million legal battle that involved accusations of racism and extortion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS