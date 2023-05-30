Ga. Atty Wants Class Certified In State Bar Race Bias Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (May 30, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-area attorney has asked a Georgia federal court to certify a proposed class in her suit alleging that the state bar's "apartheid disciplinary process" discriminates against attorneys of color, arguing that classwide treatment of her claims is a "far superior" method of determining the legality of the bar's policies and practices than individual suits....

