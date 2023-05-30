Justices Won't Wade Into Shell's Texas Waterway Fees Fight

By Peter McGuire (May 30, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Phillips 66 Co. and a Shell PLC subsidiary are on the hook to help fund an ongoing $1.2 billion construction project for a key Gulf of Mexico waterway after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down the companies' appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS