Jerry Jones Wants Defamation Suit Over Paternity Tossed

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 30, 2023, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants a defamation suit lodged by a woman claiming to be his daughter tossed, arguing in counterclaims that she broke a confidentiality agreement by filing the lawsuit publicly and disclosing certain terms of that agreement....

