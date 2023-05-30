Justices Won't Review Virtual Jurisdiction In Music IP Row

By Jasmin Boyce (May 30, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has rebuffed a major Vietnamese music streamer's plea to take up a copyright suit brought against it by a rival in California federal court over purportedly stolen music, refusing Tuesday to weigh in on how the district judge's legal jurisdiction is impacted by the company's internet presence....

