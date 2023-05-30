TTAB Sets New Precedents Over Hotel Building Designs

By Tiffany Hu (May 30, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board issued precedential opinions Thursday, both rejecting Texas-based Hilton Palacio del Rio's trademark applications for its hotel building designs and overturning a refusal of the Seminole Tribe of Florida's trademark involving a guitar-shaped Hard Rock hotel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS