Teva's Drug IP Deal With Gilead Not Pay To Delay, Jurors Hear

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 30, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Teva's counsel defended the generic-drug maker Tuesday during opening statements in a California trial over claims it reached an anticompetitive deal with Gilead over two HIV medications, saying it settled a patent suit brought by Gilead because it risked losing, not to score an illegal "pay for delay" deal....

