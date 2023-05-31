Strip Club Loses Attempt To Sink BIPA Coverage Suit

By Alexa Scherzinger (May 31, 2023, 12:49 PM EDT) -- A strip club's attempt to escape a suit from its insurer over coverage of biometric privacy claims was denied by an Illinois federal judge, who ruled the insurer did not need to add the club's co-owner as a defendant because the co-owner and the club had the same interest in the suit....

