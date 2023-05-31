3rd Circ. Preview: Energy Company Fights Fuel June Docket

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 31, 2023, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit is set to hear some high-stakes cases against fuel and energy companies, including whether Citgo's Venezuelan parent company is on the hook for billions in debt owed by the state and whether a business venture can claim royalties from a natural gas drilling company in bankruptcy proceedings. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS