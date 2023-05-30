Apple Beats Derivative Suit Over Anti-Poach Deals, For Now

By Dorothy Atkins (May 30, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed with leave to amend a 9-year-old derivative suit by a proposed class of Apple shareholders claiming the tech giant's top brass caused losses by cutting illegal anti-poaching agreements with tech rivals, ruling that certain claims are time-barred and the demand futility allegations are insufficient....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS