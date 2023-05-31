Fence Builder Gets Another Chance At Tree Injury Suit

By Collin Krabbe (May 31, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A fence builder hit by a falling tree will get another shot at his negligence suit against the owners of the property where the tree stood because it's unclear if he took into account the risk raised by the job, a Georgia appellate panel ruled....

