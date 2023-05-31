Influencer Agency Founder Wants Out Of FTX Investor Suit

By Emily Lever (May 31, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The founder of a content creator agency, arguing she wasn't properly served, is asking a Florida federal judge to dismiss her from FTX investors' $1 billion proposed class action alleging the agency and several influencers misled them into purchasing unregistered securities that lost their value after the cryptocurrency platform went bankrupt....

