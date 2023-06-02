State NIL Laws Aim To Shield Colleges That Defy NCAA

By Christina Stylianou and Gregg Clifton (June 2, 2023, 6:15 PM EDT) -- While federal legislators have failed to propose any new potential name, image and likeness legislation, multiple states have moved forward on such legislation — a trend that appears to signify a specific new objective and direction for college sports....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS