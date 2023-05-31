EU Law Blocks €332M Arbitral Awards, Spain Tells DC Circ.

By Caleb Symons (May 31, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Spain is urging the D.C. Circuit to block two renewable energy investors from enforcing arbitral awards worth a combined €332 million, or $344 million, saying the 2019 awards are invalid because the European Union bars arbitration between member states and EU nationals....

