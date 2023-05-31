Seattle Settles Dam Suit In Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Court

By Ali Sullivan (May 31, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The city of Seattle has settled the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe's tribal court challenge to the city's operation of a hydroelectric dam project on the Skagit River after Seattle moved to improve fish passage through the dam system — an agreement that moots a parallel case in federal court, the parties told a Washington federal judge....

