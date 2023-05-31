NYC Retirees Say Medicare Benefit Switch Breaks Promises

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 31, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT) -- New York City should be blocked from shifting over 250,000 retired city workers onto a privatized Medicare Advantage plan and off traditional Medicare and supplemental insurance, a proposed class of retirees said Wednesday, alleging that the cost-cutting switchover would violate "clear and unambiguous promises" for higher-quality coverage....

