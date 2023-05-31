Wash. Judges Hesitant To Toss $150M Crane Collapse Award

By Greg Lamm (May 31, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Washington appeals panel on Wednesday seemed skeptical that a jury was improperly instructed when it returned a $150 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a 2019 crane collapse in Seattle that killed four people and left several others injured....

