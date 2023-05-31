2 Firms Will Steer Chancery Suit Over Space Biz-SPAC Merger

By Rose Krebs (May 31, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Grant & Eisenhofer PA and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP will serve as co-lead counsel for stockholders in now-consolidated litigation in Delaware Chancery Court alleging that a special-purpose acquisition company's merger with space infrastructure company Momentus Inc. was unfair and damaging to public shareholders....

