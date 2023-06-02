MultiPlan Stockholder Sues In Del. To Void Elections, Stocks

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 2, 2023, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A stockholder has sued the health care cost management platform MultiPlan Corp. and its board in Delaware Chancery Court to invalidate the election of certain board members and an employee stock purchase plan, saying they were approved at annual meetings that were improperly held....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS