Harvard Says Student Can't Pin Downfall On Denied Diploma

By Chris Villani (May 31, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Harvard University on Wednesday sought a pretrial win in a suit claiming it wrongfully withheld a diploma from a student accused of sexual assault, arguing the student's insider trading conviction is what actually torpedoed his finance career....

