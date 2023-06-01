MetLife Workers Eye Class Cert. In Suit Over $7.3B 401(k) Plan

By Emmy Freedman (June 1, 2023, 1:24 PM EDT) -- MetLife workers who claim the insurer violated federal benefits law by packing its 401(k) plan with its own underperforming funds urged a New York federal judge to grant them class status, saying thousands of workers in the $7.3 billion plan have been impacted by the company's self-dealing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS