Florida Jury Says Miami Official Owes $63.5M For Retaliation

By David Minsky (June 1, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury on Thursday found a Miami city commissioner liable for $63.5 million in damages for using his office and government resources to systematically target a pair of business owners after they supported a political opponent during a runoff election in 2017....

