Ford Sues BCBS After Opting Out Of $2.7B Antitrust Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (June 1, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. hit Blue Cross Blue Shield with an antitrust suit over the insurer's alleged supracompetitive prices in Michigan federal court Wednesday, after the automaker opted out of a $2.7 billion deal in related multidistrict litigation alleging the health insurance giant and its affiliates fixed prices to suppress competition....

