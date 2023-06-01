Bally Sports Must Pay Full TV Fees To MLB Teams In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (June 1, 2023, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ordered the bankrupt owner of 19 Bally Sports-branded regional sports networks to pay the full contract rate under television broadcast agreements with four MLB teams Thursday, saying fees under the deals represent the actual value of the services being provided to the debtor....

