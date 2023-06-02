Sabre Owes Atty Fees After US Airways' $1 Antitrust Win

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 2, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday said US Airways Inc. is entitled to reasonable attorneys' fees from airline booking giant Sabre in antitrust litigation that ended with a jury awarding the airline $1 in damages, rejecting Sabre's argument that the attorneys' fee awarded in cases with "nominal" damages awards should be zero....

