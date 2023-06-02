Tyson Investors Who Claim $323.20 Loss Denied Class Lead

By Sydney Price (June 2, 2023, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge refused to reverse a magistrate order denying two Tyson Foods Inc. investors' request to be appointed lead plaintiffs in a proposed class action claiming shareholder damages from Tyson's COVID-19 response, holding that the claimed damages are insufficient to suggest they would "pursue the class claims vigorously."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS