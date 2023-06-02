YouTuber Settles With FTX Investors, More Deals Expected

By Carolina Bolado (June 2, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday paused FTX investors' proposed class action against YouTube "landlord influencer" Kevin Paffrath after they told the court they had tentatively agreed to the terms of a settlement ending claims Paffrath misled investors into buying unregistered securities on the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency platform....

