Oakland Schools Say Social Media Cos. Causing Health Crisis

By Craig Clough (June 2, 2023, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Oakland Unified School District sued Meta, Google and other major social media companies in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that their platforms are responsible for causing a mental health crisis among America's youth that requires school districts to increase their funding for mental health programs and counselors....

