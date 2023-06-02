Ex-MLB Star's Plea Breach Was Intentional, Feds Say

By Elliot Weld (June 2, 2023, 1:51 PM EDT) -- A former Major League Baseball star who signed an agreement to plead guilty as part of a sports betting investigation only to change his mind later did so knowingly, prosecutors said as they asked to inform jurors about a related written statement during trial....

