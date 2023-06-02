NJ Panel Backs Law Firm's Sanctions Win In Malpractice Row

By Ryan Harroff (June 2, 2023, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court backed Helmer Conley & Kasselman PA's sanctions award Friday in a malpractice lawsuit brought against it by a former client, ruling in part that a lower court rightly determined one of the ex-client's claims was frivolous, and that he had violated discovery rules....

