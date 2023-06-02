American Airlines Workers Say ESG Funds Cost 401(k) Plan

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 2, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of participants in an American Airlines employee 401(k) plan hit the airline with a federal benefits suit Friday, alleging plan funds and investment managers that elevated environmental, social and governance factors cost retirees millions in lost savings through poor performance and excessive fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS