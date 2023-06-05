Wells Fargo 'Stonewalled' Discovery, TelexFree Investors Say

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 5, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Victims of the $3 billion TelexFree Ponzi scheme are accusing Wells Fargo of dragging its feet on producing certain requested documents as the discovery deadline looms for the sprawling multidistrict litigation in Massachusetts, where they're seeking damages from the scheme's financial and legal facilitators....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS