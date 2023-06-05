DC Judge Probes Challenge To Puerto Rico Dredging Project

By Katie Buehler (June 5, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge volleyed dozens of questions Monday at a trio of environmental groups and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine whether the federal government adequately considered the environmental and human health impacts of its plan to dredge shipping channels in Puerto Rico's largest port....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS