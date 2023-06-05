NYC Italian Eateries Can't Arbitrate Sexual Harassment Claims

By Joyce Hanson (June 5, 2023, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge has denied a chain of Italian restaurants its bid to arbitrate sexual harassment claims in an employment lawsuit over unpaid overtime and wages as well as a purportedly hostile work environment, ruling that the harassment-related counts can't be arbitrated....

