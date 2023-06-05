Microsoft To Pay Feds $20M Over Xbox Child Data Collection

By Greg Lamm (June 5, 2023, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Microsoft agreed Monday to pay $20 million to settle a complaint from the federal government accusing the tech giant of illegally collecting personal data of children under 13 on Xbox Live without obtaining parental consent and putting the data at risk, according to a proposed order filed in Washington federal court....

