Atlanta Reaches Settlement In Apartment Complex Demo Fight

By Donald Morrison (June 6, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The city of Atlanta and the owner of an apartment complex have reached a proposed settlement in a suit accusing the city of wrongly ordering the building's demolition, urging a Georgia federal judge to grant it another 90 days to finalize the agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS