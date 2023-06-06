Harvard Hockey Coach Resigns Amid Abuse Allegations

By Elaine Briseño (June 6, 2023, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Katey Stone, the embattled women's hockey coach at Harvard University reportedly under investigation for allegations of abuse and creating a toxic environment, announced her retirement Tuesday after 29 years heading up the program, according to a statement by the school....

