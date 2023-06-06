NEPA Amendments In Debt Limit Act Bring Modest Changes

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 6, 2023, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Legislation that raised the U.S. debt limit also tweaked one of the nation's cornerstone environmental laws in an effort to speed up reviews and approvals for projects such as oil and gas pipelines and other infrastructure, and while experts said there may be some modest efficiency improvements, things aren't likely to change dramatically....

