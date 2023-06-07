Zuora To Pay Investors $75.5M Over Missed Revenue Targets

By Dorothy Atkins (June 7, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Zuora Inc. has cut a $75.5 million global deal with a certified class of investors to resolve claims the cloud-based subscription company, its top brass and underwriters botched the roll-out of software following its initial public offering and missed revenue targets by millions, according to court documents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS