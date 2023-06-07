Ga. Panel Won't Hear Appeal In Probate Judge's HOA Case

By Kelcey Caulder (June 7, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied an application for discretionary appeal filed by Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson, who in an unrelated case is facing dozens of ethics charges and who, in this case, sought to overturn a trial court's award of more than $39,000 in attorney fees to a homeowner's association. ...

