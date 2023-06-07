Triad Workers' $14.8M ESOP Deal Gets Green Light

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 7, 2023, 5:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted initial approval Wednesday to a $14.8 million deal ending a lawsuit from ex-workers for a retail display manufacturing company alleging the company's board, its executives and the trustee of an employee stock ownership plan sold company stock to the ESOP at an inflated price....

