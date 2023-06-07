Judge Reverses Course On Jurisdiction In False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (June 7, 2023, 7:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday reversed his prior order dismissing on jurisdictional grounds a false advertising suit over non-drowsy cough and flu medicine, saying while it is odd for the Class Action Fairness Act to change how a court determines a limited liability company's citizenship, the case can move forward under that law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS