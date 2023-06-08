11th Circ. Backs Amazon's Nixing Of Prime Rapid Delivery Suit

By Gina Kim (June 8, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld Wednesday a dismissal of a proposed contract breach class action against Amazon over its suspension of rapid delivery shipping benefits at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic without notification, finding the terms provide for Amazon to unilaterally modify benefits on an "as is" or "as available" basis....

