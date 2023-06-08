Chrysler Sale Roots Sebring Defect Suit In Mass., Justices Say

By Brian Dowling (June 8, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts long-arm statute gives representatives of a New Hampshire man injured in a car crash jurisdiction to advance his defect claims against the maker of his 2004 Chrysler Sebring convertible in the Bay State, according to a Thursday order from the state's high court....

