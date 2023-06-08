Minor League Teams Say CBA Doesn't Moot Antitrust Case

By Elliot Weld (June 8, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A group of minor league baseball teams seeking to challenge Major League Baseball's century-old antitrust carve-out after they were stripped of their big-league affiliations told the Second Circuit that a recent collective bargaining agreement doesn't stamp out their claims....

