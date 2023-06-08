Maxar's $36.5M Investor Deal Over $2.4B Merger Nears OK

By Dorothy Atkins (June 8, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A California state judge on Thursday preliminarily approved Maxar's $36.5 million settlement to resolve a certified securities class action claiming the once-public, satellite-maker's offering documents detailing its $2.4 billion merger with a satellite-imagery company hid its business troubles, but he warned class counsel it needs to better explain its large fee bid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS